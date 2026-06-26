Ex-sergeant Paul Street was found guilty of two charges of misconduct in a public office at the Old Bailey on Friday

Ex-sergeant Paul Street admitted the WhatsApp culture within his team was “abusive”. Picture: PA

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A former police officer has been found guilty of misconduct after a ‘toxic’ WhatsApp culture led to action against 12 officers.

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Former Sergeant Paul Street, 41, admitted the culture within his team's WhatsApp groups led to 12 more officers at Cambridgeshire Constabulary being investigated. Street accepted his WhatsApp messages were both "poor" and "abusive". He also admitted he had grown "arrogant" after becoming a minor celebrity for catching drug dealers. Street insisted the messages shared among his team were merely "gallows humour" and said his team were just one of many other teams in the force with WhatsApp groups. Read more: Man, 35, admits threatening to kill Jewish schoolchildren Read more: Manchester Airport attacker who knocked female police officer to the ground during brawl is jailed for three-and-a-half years

Cambridgeshire Police officer Joshua Williams outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

In contrast, prosecutor Anne Whyte KC said Street had created a culture of "bragging and intolerance towards suspects" and fostered a "zero-tolerance attitude" towards anyone in his team who disagreed. Street's behaviour was reported by a new colleague, and the WhatsApp groups were uncovered by anti-corruption officers. Ms Whyte confronted Street over the "car crash" he had created. The investigation into Street also resulted in 12 other officers being examined, with Ms Whyte outlining a "long and sorry list of findings" against them. PC Josh Williams, 38, from Huntingdon was one of the twelve officers who have faced investigation. Williams pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office relating to messages about a female suspect whose phone he was tasked with examining.

Street had his trial at the Old Bailey trial, where he refused to accept the long list of disciplinary proceedings as his “legacy”. Picture: Alamy