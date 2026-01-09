A former police officer has been charged with a sex attack on a woman in a custody suite, LBC can reveal.

Nigel Brown is accused of the indecent assault of a woman at Dewsbury Police Station in 1996, whilst he was working as a custody sergeant for West Yorkshire Police.

LBC understands the woman had been arrested for drugs offences in October of that year, and was being held in a police cell when the alleged attack took place.

The woman made a complaint at the time of the alleged assault, but the case was dismissed at the time.

The investigation was reopened by West Yorkshire police in 2024, after the victim made a second report. Mr Brown was questioned by detectives and charged with three counts of indecent assault in September 2025. He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court in October.

The former officer denies the charges and is expected to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court in 2027.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told LBC: “Nigel Brown, aged 70, of Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a woman at Dewsbury Police Station on 2 October, 1996.

“He was charged by postal requisition on 5 September 2025 and appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 15 October 2025.

“His case is due for trial at Leeds Crown Court on 31 August 2027.

“He was a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police at the time of the offences.”