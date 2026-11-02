Campbell Petrie, 50, was found guilty of a string of offences over a period between 2006 and 2022, while serving as an officer for Police Scotland.

A former Police Scotland officer was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: Police Scotland

By Georgia Bell

A former police sergeant who was jailed for rapes and sexual attacks against two women has initiated a legal bid to have his conviction overturned.

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Campbell Petrie, 50, was found guilty in September of a string of offences over a period between 2006 and 2022, while serving as an officer for Police Scotland. At Glasgow’s High Court in October, he was handed an extended sentence of 15 years, comprising a 12-year custodial sentence. The offences included charges of rape, as well as indecent assault. It has now emerged that Petrie has lodged an intimation of intention to appeal against his conviction and sentence, according to the Crown Office. A note of appeal, with a full statement laying out the grounds of his appeal, is expected to be submitted to the courts by December 22. Read more: Living a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful', says Russell Brand's lawyer as court hears closing speeches Read more: Russell Brand trial: Prosecution sets out closing argument at the end of third week

At Glasgow’s High Court in October, he was handed an extended sentence of 15 years. Picture: Findlay/Alamy

Petrie was arrested, charged and suspended from duty in December 2023. He subsequently retired from Police Scotland in December 2025. In his sentencing remarks, Judge Alistair Watson said Petrie’s offences had caused “deep and enduring psychological harm” to the two women who suffered the attacks. “The gravity of this kind of sustained criminal conduct cannot be overstated,” he added. Judge Watson said it was “disappointing” that Petrie continues to deny his responsibility. The judge added that the two women shared moving accounts of their trauma with the court and had suffered “deep and enduring psychological harm”. He continued: “It was obvious at trial that each of them still suffers enduring pain as a result of what you have done to them.

Petrie retired from Police Scotland in December 2025. Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy

Defending Petrie, Edith Forrest KC, said his only previous conviction was for a minor speeding offence. She said: “During his time with Police Scotland, he attained the rank of sergeant before retiring. “He occupied positions of considerable responsibility and received commendations in connection with his service.” Forrest added that he was still in a supportive relationship. She told the court: “There remains scope for Mr Petrie to make positive changes in his life.” She asked the judge to consider Petrie’s “personal circumstances and previous good character”.

Following the sentencing of the former sergeant, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “Petrie committed a series of severely abusive, exploitative and violent crimes towards women. “His offending is in stark contrast to the professionalism and commitment of the officers who investigated him and ultimately helped bring him to justice. “His victims have displayed great courage in reporting these matters, and our thoughts are very much with them today. I hope this sentence brings them some closure and comfort. “This investigation shows the public that when matters of this nature are reported to us – regardless of who the perpetrator is – that victims are listened to and supported as we take immediate action to identify and investigate those responsible.”