A former police officer who sent sexual messages to a vulnerable 14-year-old girl he met while on duty has been jailed for 14 months.

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The court heard that Hunt did not send the girl inappropriate images and had made clear during their online contact that she could not have sex with him.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Timothy Spencer KC said the messages were "completely and totally inappropriate" given the girl's age and Hunt's role as a police officer.

Hunt, who was a Northamptonshire Police officer at the time, was sacked in 2024. He had previously admitted sexual communication with a child and misconduct in a public office.

Matthew Hunt, 27, sent messages discussing sexual experiences and pornography to the girl in June 2024, Leicester Crown Court heard.

Hunt's barrister, Heather Oliver, said the newly qualified officer had acted out of "naivety rather than malice". She asked the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

Judge Spencer said Hunt, who was 25 at the time, initially appeared to have tried to act as a friend and mentor to the girl.

But he said the messages turned to sexual matters and Hunt had continued to send them "pretty well daily" despite knowing his behaviour was inappropriate.

"From the beginning you knew perfectly well that you should not have been in contact with a 14-year-old," the judge said.

He added: "There is obvious and serious aggravation here. There was a high degree of public trust placed in you."

Hunt, of Earl Shilton, near Hinckley, Leicestershire, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Ms Oliver told the court Hunt had recently completed a policing tutorship when the offences took place and had since been working in a factory.

She said he was "exceptionally immature and naive" and had failed to maintain boundaries, but argued that his actions were not those of a "furtive predator".

Detective Constable Donna Fleming, the lead investigator, thanked the girl and her family for their support during the investigation.

"No one is above the law and those who abuse the trust placed in them by their colleagues and the public will be held to account," she said.