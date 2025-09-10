Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child.

The ex-official, aged 43 and from Collingham, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The charge of making an indecent image of a child refers to activities such as downloading, sharing or saving abuse photos or videos.

Nottinghamshire Police said the allegation relates to a video recovered by officers from Nottinghamshire Police in February, the force said.

He was charged on August 12 and is on conditional bail.

He was sacked by refs' body PGMOL last year after video emerged of him making disparaging remarks about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

He labelled the former Liverpool boss a 'German ****' in the video.

Referencing Klopp's German nationality constituted an 'aggravated breach' of the rules, according to the FA.

Coote expressed remorse for his actions and spoke about being in a dark place at the time the videos were taken.