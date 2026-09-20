Former Premier League footballer Andros Townsend has laughed off an incident which saw him run over by a pitch roller during a match in Thailand.

The ex-Tottenham and Crystal Palace winger was warming up with PT Prachuap teammates at half-time in their away game against Pattani when a member of staff appeared to lose control of a ride-on roller.

Footage shows Townsend’s left leg becoming trapped beneath the vehicle before it tips onto its side, throwing the driver from the seat.

The 35-year-old later poked fun at the collision on Instagram.

“It turns out Stoke away wasn’t so bad after all. Swipe to see why,” he wrote, referring to a recent post comparing the heat of an away day in Thailand with Stoke City’s famously windy bet365 Stadium.

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