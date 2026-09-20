Moment former Premier League star is run over by rolling machine while warming up on pitch in Thailand
Footage shows Andros Townsend’s left leg becoming trapped beneath the vehicle before it tips onto its side
Former Premier League footballer Andros Townsend has laughed off an incident which saw him run over by a pitch roller during a match in Thailand.
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The ex-Tottenham and Crystal Palace winger was warming up with PT Prachuap teammates at half-time in their away game against Pattani when a member of staff appeared to lose control of a ride-on roller.
Footage shows Townsend’s left leg becoming trapped beneath the vehicle before it tips onto its side, throwing the driver from the seat.
The 35-year-old later poked fun at the collision on Instagram.
“It turns out Stoke away wasn’t so bad after all. Swipe to see why,” he wrote, referring to a recent post comparing the heat of an away day in Thailand with Stoke City’s famously windy bet365 Stadium.
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Townsend also shared a post calling him the “King of Memes in Thai League history”, replying: “Trust me,” alongside laughing emojis.
Despite the scare, he was fit enough to come off the bench as PT Prachuap secured a 3-0 win.
Townsend left English football in 2024, spending time with Turkish club Antalyaspor before moving to Thailand.
He joined Kanchanaburi Power last August and signed for PT Prachuap over the summer.