A former prison governor has accused the government of “incompetence, inefficiency, poor leadership and poor management” after the mistaken release of a second foreign prisoner from HMP Wandsworth.

John Podmore, who once ran HMP Brixton and Belmarsh and is the author of 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind: Why Britain’s Prisons Are Failing', told James Hanson on LBC News that “absolutely nothing is working in prison and probation” and warned that Justice Secretary David Lammy “needs to get a grip”.

“Shabana Mahmood didn’t get a grip, and Lammy hasn’t either,” he said. “They inherited a broken system, but since then they’ve done nothing other than continue to promote from within the people responsible for that broken system.”

Podmore said Lammy’s handling of the crisis at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday was “embarrassing”, accusing him of confusing officials leading the inquiry into the blunders.

“He couldn’t even get the name of the person carrying out the latest inquiry right,” he said. “That doesn’t hold out much hope.”

The criticism follows confirmation that 24-year-old Algerian national Brahim Kaddour Cherif was released in error from HMP Wandsworth last week.

The Metropolitan Police said it was informed of the mistake on Tuesday and launched an urgent manhunt. Cherif, a registered sex offender, was convicted in November 2024 of indecent exposure and remains at large.

