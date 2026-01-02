Charlotte Niddam studied in the UK before moving to France with her family

Charlotte Niddam, who studied at a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire, is among those missing. Picture: TikTok

By Alex Storey

A teenager who studied at a private school in Britain is among those missing after a deadly fire at a bar in Switzerland killed at least 40 people and injured 119 others.

Charlotte Niddam, thought to be 15, has not been heard from since the blaze tore through Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Valais in the early hours of New Year's Day. Charlotte previously attended Immanuel College, a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire, it was revealed on Friday, before moving back to France with her family. In a statement, the school said: "We are reaching out with an urgent request for our school community to come together in support of Charlotte Niddam.

Emanuele Galeppini, 17, was the first person identified as being killed in the blaze. Picture: Handout

"Charlotte was a student at Immanuel College, and her family have now moved back to France. "The families have asked that we all keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. "We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others, and want the families to feel the full strength of the Immanuel College community's support."

Images of the teenager were shared in a post on the Instagram account @cransmontana.avisderecherche which has been set up to help locate those missing. The account said the teen was a babysitter and that she visits the Alpine ski resort "very often." It comes as Swiss officials announced that the fire may have been caused by "flares" which were placed on top of champagne bottles and held too close to the ceiling.

People lay flowers and candles near the bar. Picture: Alamy

One of Charlotte's friends also wrote on social media: "My sweet sweet special Lottie I love you more than the meaning of life. I need my best friend I miss you." Earlier today, authorities confirmed that the first person to die in the blaze was identified as 16-year-old Italian Emanuele Galeppini. Police have since confirmed that they have identified 113 of the 119 people who were wounded in the blaze, while work is ongoing to identify those who died in the fire using fingerprints, objects, clothing and DNA samples.