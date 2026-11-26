Former pupils are threatening legal action against a school federation over allegations that they suffered emotional and psychological abuse. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

Former pupils are threatening legal action against a school federation over allegations that they suffered emotional and psychological abuse.

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Law firm Leigh Day said it was preparing claims on behalf of nine people who attended two Mossbourne schools in Hackney, east London, between 2018 and 2025. The former pupils allege they were subjected to disproportionate punishments and that the schools' strict approach to discipline caused them psychological harm. Mossbourne Federation said the health, safety and wellbeing of pupils was its priority. It said it would not be appropriate to comment on potential legal matters or individual pupils' circumstances. Mossbourne Community Academy was among the first inner-city schools to adopt a "no excuses" approach to behaviour in pursuit of high academic standards. Read More: Poor degrees ‘eat up’ students’ lives for little benefit, says former Ofsted boss Read More: Ofsted inspections causing ‘harm’ and 'making teachers want to quit'

Its founding principal was Sir Michael Wilshaw, who later became England's chief inspector of schools. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Its founding principal was Sir Michael Wilshaw, who later became England's chief inspector of schools. Leigh Day said it had submitted letters before claim – formal notices sent before potential legal proceedings – to the federation on behalf of former pupils of the community academy and Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy. The former pupils attended the community academy between 2019 and 2025, and the Victoria Park school between 2018 and 2023. Some allege that stress and anxiety caused by their treatment led them to self-harm or experience panic attacks. The claims also include allegations that toilet restrictions caused distress to pupils. In one case, a former pupil alleges the school failed to implement measures to separate them from another pupil after a reported sexual assault. The former pupil says they had to sit in classes with the alleged attacker. The proposed claims argue that the federation was responsible for alleged verbal and emotional abuse, failed to prevent pupils from coming to harm and breached its duty of care.