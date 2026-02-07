Jeane Freeman passed away following her incurable diagnosis in January. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has died at the age of 72 from cancer, her family confirmed.

In a statement, Ms Freeman’s partner Susan Stewart said she was given an "unexpected diagnosis" of incurable cancer on January 13. Ms Stewart said: "We only had 25 days thereafter. Days which she faced with enormous courage, care for others and love for me. “I wish to thank all the staff in the QEUH (Queen Elizabeth University Hospital) whose professional skill, care and sensitivity were exceptional. “We were both very grateful and also for the outpouring of love and concern from so many, across politics and beyond. Be kind to each other, that is what changes the world." Read more: UK medics will be at front of queue for training places, says minister

Jeane Freeman served as cabinet secretary for health and sport from 2018 to 2021. Picture: Getty

With the establishment of the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Executive in 1999, Ms Freeman was appointed as a senior civil servant and in 2001 she became a special adviser to then-first minister Jack McConnell. After taking a leading role in the campaign group Women for Independence during the 2014 referendum, she joined the SNP and was elected as MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley from 2016 to 2021. Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon then appointed her as a Scottish government minister, where as minister for social security she established the creation of a new social security service for Scotland. In 2018, she became cabinet secretary for health and sport and led on Scotland’s health response to the Covid pandemic until her retirement in 2021.

Ms Freeman was also the Scottish National Party’s MSP for the Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley constituency from 2016 to 2021. Picture: Alamy