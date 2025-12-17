Robert James Purkiss is wanted in Kenya over the killing of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru

Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, elder sister to Agnes Wanjiru, 20, who was allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012, holds a photograph of Agnes. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A former British soldier who is accused of the 2012 murder of a woman in Kenya found dead in a septic tank has been denied bail for the second time.

Robert James Purkiss is wanted in Kenya over the killing of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, which he denies. He was arrested in early November and is contesting his extradition to the east African country. On Wednesday at the High Court, Ms Justice Norton refused a further application for his bail after identifying a "worrying pattern of behaviour". At Westminster Magistrates' Court last month, he was denied bail despite offering a £15,000 security fee, with Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring concerned that he could "cause harm to another either physically or mentally".

Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, elder sister to Agnes Wanjiru, 20, who was allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012, holds photographs of Agnes. Picture: Alamy

Ms Justice Norton said Purkiss was on a six-week training exercise in early 2012 when he went on a “drinking spree”, ending up at the Lions Court hotel in the town of Nanyuki, Kenya. She said Ms Wanjiru’s body was found in a septic tank nearby with stab wounds to the abdomen. Purkiss denies killing Ms Wanjiru and told the Daily Mail newspaper last month that he had never met her and only heard about the incident weeks later. In an apparent confession, Purkiss is said to have told a colleague, “it was sex that went wrong”, a court heard previously.