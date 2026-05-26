Royal Antwerp and Southampton have both paid tribute to their former player

Royal Antwerp and Southampton have both paid tribute to the player. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh has died at the age of 21.

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Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad reports the Nigerian youngster was found dead in Abuja, the capital of his home country of Nigeria, where he had recently returned following the closing of the Czech domestic season. His cause of death has not been confirmed. The Saints said in a statement: "We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time." Read more: Argentina forced to wait on fitness of Lionel Messi after star undergoes hamstring scan Read more: Enhanced Games 2026: Full results as one world record set at controversial event

We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21.



The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EiM0FKC64J — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 26, 2026

Royal Antwerp have also paid tribute, saying: "With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh (21). Victor arrived at the Bosuil in the 2023/2024 season, where in his first season with the Young Reds he managed to score twelve times in 21 matches. "That season, he also made his official debut for the first team in the home match against Charleroi. In total, Victor appeared officially 28 times for The Great Old and provided two assists, before making the move to Southampton. "Our thoughts are with Victor's family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor."

Antwerp's Victor Udoh pictured before a soccer match between Royal Antwerp FC and Beerschot VA, Sunday 29 September 2024 in Antwerp, on day 9 of the 2024-2025 season of the 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. Picture: Alamy