Former Southampton player Victor Udoh dies aged 21
Royal Antwerp and Southampton have both paid tribute to their former player
Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh has died at the age of 21.
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Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad reports the Nigerian youngster was found dead in Abuja, the capital of his home country of Nigeria, where he had recently returned following the closing of the Czech domestic season.
His cause of death has not been confirmed.
The Saints said in a statement: "We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time."
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We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 26, 2026
The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EiM0FKC64J
Royal Antwerp have also paid tribute, saying: "With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh (21). Victor arrived at the Bosuil in the 2023/2024 season, where in his first season with the Young Reds he managed to score twelve times in 21 matches.
"That season, he also made his official debut for the first team in the home match against Charleroi. In total, Victor appeared officially 28 times for The Great Old and provided two assists, before making the move to Southampton.
"Our thoughts are with Victor's family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor."
Udoh moved from Abuja to Belgium as a teenager to pursue his football career with Royal Antwerp.
He joined the club’s youth set-up and quickly impressed, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances before making his senior debut in the Belgian Pro League at the age of 19.
He went on to make 28 first-team appearances for Antwerp, registering two assists, before Southampton signed him in January 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Udoh joined the Saints’ development side and scored two goals while providing one assist in eight matches.
However, he did not break into the first team and left by mutual consent just months later, shortly after the start of the 2025/26 season.
He then joined Czech second-tier side Dynamo Ceske Budejovice in October on a contract running until 2028.