A former Spandau Ballet frontman has told a jury the woman who has accused him of raping her while she was asleep is telling an "out-and-out lie".

Davidson dismissed that as he gave evidence at his trial at London's Wood Green Crown Court, saying "it is not true" and that his accuser probably only came up with it after watching a TV film about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also claimed Davidson told her he wanted to have sex with a person in a "still, lifeless, unresponsive" state like a mannequin.

Ross Davidson, 37, rejected the claim along with a suggestion he put her in a sex collar as "completely false, that's a lie".

Read More: Ex-Spandau Ballet singer ‘told alleged rape victim I want unresponsive sex partner’

Read More: Former Spandau Ballet frontman tried to rape woman then told her 'thanks for being cool about it'

In cross-examination on Wednesday, prosecutor Richard Hearnden told Davidson that "a man can penetrate a woman with his penis in her vagina" while she is asleep and if this is what happened.

Davidson replied: "That's an out-and-out lie."

Mr Hearnden then said "and the sex collar?" to which Davidson replied "is an out-and-out lie" .

Mr Hearnden then added: "And the remark that you wanted to have sex with a model, a dummy or someone who was very stiff?"

Davidson said: "She came up with that when she was watching Dahmer or something with a dummy."

The woman alleges she woke up to find Davidson raping her in London in March 2015, which he denies.

Davidson, of Finchley, north London, who used the stage name Ross Wild, had starred in Queen-based West End musical We Will Rock You, and performed in 2018 as the singer for 80s favourites Spandau Ballet.

The Aberdeen-born musical theatre actor, aspiring songwriter and singer has also denied and is on trial for attempted rape and sexual assault against another woman, after he allegedly filmed himself groping her in Thailand in 2019.

Despite having previously flirted and had video sex with the woman who has accused him of rape, Davidson said there was no chemistry with her when she came to London in 2015.

He told the jury the "spark" was not there and she slept on the sofa and "we never slept in the same bed or the same room".

He flatly denied her claim that he put her in a sex collar or even took it out of its box.

He stated it was "categorically false", adding: "I never put it on, a complete figment of her imagination, it never happened."

Davidson describes himself as "sex positive", telling the court it is about "open dialogue, open-mindedness about people's predilections, just an openness to trying different sexual appetites".

This could include bondage, restraint, group sex, and he said he had "once or twice" attended a sex party.

He said he was introduced to sexuality when he was a child aged under 10, and as an adult had indulged in sex sessions which he called "sex play".

Davidson has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in London in 2015 and also to the attempted rape and sexual assault of another woman in Thailand in December 2019, whom he videoed in a hotel bed.

The jury has been told he has pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism in December 2019 against the same woman.

On Wednesday, Davidson told the jury he created the video for "selfish reasons, for sexual gratification", saying he "had permission to touch her but not to film".

The prosecution said she is "at least half-naked" and being touched while snoring, "asleep, still and unresponsive".

Davidson, who suggested she was pretending to be asleep, told the court "I did not speak to her about filming her" and "I wish I had never done it".

The alleged attempted rape happened after Davidson and the woman had drunken sex the night before, the trial has heard.

The woman, whom he met on Tinder, alleges she had woken up to find Davidson trying to have sex without her permission or a condom.

She also told jurors Davidson said "thanks for being cool about it" when she calmly talked him down from raping her.

Davidson denied this happened, saying "there is nothing cool about it" and he had no idea why she made this comment.

He later told detectives all the sex he had with women was with consent.

The trial continues.