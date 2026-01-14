A former Spandau Ballet frontman told a woman "thanks for being cool about it" when she calmly talked him down from raping her, a court has heard.

The alleged incident happened after she and Davidson had drunk sex the night before and the woman had thought there was a "trust point where you trust that people will respect your boundaries", the jury heard.

The tourist, whom Davidson had only met recently on Tinder, described herself as "naive" and very trusting" and had not thought someone would "mess with me" while she was asleep, Wood Green Crown Court heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she woke up to find Ross Davidson trying to have sex with her in a hotel in Thailand without her permission and without a condom.

Davidson, 37, of Finchley, north London, is on trial accused of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

He denies the charges.

The tourist told the police that it was daylight, she had slept heavily and was a bit hungover when she awoke to find herself in a "dangerous situation".

Davidson was "not wearing a condom and seemed surprised she woke up" and asked "what are you doing?".

His eyes were "weird and I did not know what was going to happen", so she spoke calmly to him "to lessen it (the situation) so that he did not try to hurt me".

In her police video interview, the woman recalled: "I remember him (Davidson) saying thanks for being cool about it."

Recalling Davidson's response when she awoke, the woman said: "He froze but he had this scary look on his face.

"I thought there was a possibility he might hit me, but I do not know if that was just my perception, but all of these unseen possibilities of being physically harmed in various ways (came to me).

"I thought 'oh my God', I might die. I did not know what he was capable of."

She said she told him he had to ask and that he was not wearing a condom, but she spoke in an easy voice to calm the situation.

Davidson was "very tense" at first but became "very calm" as she was letting him know she was not "going to freak out," she told detectives.

Davidson, who used the stage name of Ross Wild, had starred in Queen-based West End musical We Will Rock You, and performed in 2018 as the singer for 80s favourites Spandau Ballet.

The Aberdeen-born musical theatre actor, aspiring songwriter and singer is alleged to have raped a woman and filmed himself groping another.

Davidson has pleaded not guilty to the rape of a woman in London in March 2015.

He also denies the attempted rape and sexual assault of another woman in Thailand in December 2019.

The jury has been told he has also pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism in December 2019 against the same woman.

Detectives tracked down the tourist after finding video footage of her on Davidson's mobile phone where she is lying down "at least half naked" in a hotel bedroom in Phuket, Thailand, the prosecution said.

She is fondled while "asleep, still and unresponsive", the jury has been told.

The woman, who had no idea the video existed until the police told her, described it as "disembodying to know that was taken, it feels disempowering".

She described it as a "scary" and "horrible feeling" and feared it could have been put a on pornography site.

Police told her the footage only appeared to be on his mobile phone.

The woman pointed out she is not conscious in the image, adding: "How can you consent if you are asleep?" and "Also, why would I want this strange man to sexually assault me in my sleep?".

She said "there is no way that was beneficial to me or a pleasure".

Defence counsel Charlotte Newell KC previously stated that Davidson denies raping, trying to rape or sexually assaulting either woman.

She said: "He will say there was no sex at all with her in London as he was not sexually attracted to her - and that maybe disappointing or upsetting - in reality there was no spark for him."

Davidson denies attempting to rape a woman in her sleep when they were in Thailand, Ms Newell said.

He says the sexual touching was with permission and she was just pretending to be asleep.