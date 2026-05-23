His family confirmed that he died on Friday after a short illness, and thanked the hospital staff who cared for him.

Sir Jeremy served in a series of ministerial roles under Sir John Major and spent a year as party chairman from July 1994 to July 1995.

He was MP for Richmond and Barnes for 14 years from 1983 but after the seat was abolished he failed to win Richmond Park in the 1997 general election.

Sir Jeremy failed to be selected by London Conservatives as a candidate for the 1999 European Parliamentary elections and later chaired chess and drafts internet company Brain Games Network.

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