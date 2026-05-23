Former Tory chairman Sir Jeremy Hanley dies aged 80 following short illness
Sir Hanley's family confirmed the former Conservative Party chairman died on Friday
Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jeremy Hanley has died aged 80.
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His family confirmed that he died on Friday after a short illness, and thanked the hospital staff who cared for him.
Sir Jeremy served in a series of ministerial roles under Sir John Major and spent a year as party chairman from July 1994 to July 1995.
He was MP for Richmond and Barnes for 14 years from 1983 but after the seat was abolished he failed to win Richmond Park in the 1997 general election.
Sir Jeremy failed to be selected by London Conservatives as a candidate for the 1999 European Parliamentary elections and later chaired chess and drafts internet company Brain Games Network.
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In a statement, his family said: “The Rt Hon Sir Jeremy Hanley KCMG died on May 22 2026 after a short illness.
“Sir Jeremy’s family thanks the staff at Torbay Hospital for their dedication and care in his final days.”
He is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren.
Sir Jeremy was the son of Railway Children actress Dinah Sheridan and actor Jimmy Hanley.
His sister Jenny Hanley was a presenter on 1970s children’s show Magpie.