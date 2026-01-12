Former Tory Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform UK
The Ex-Chancellor said: ‘I’ve made my mind up that Reform is the team that will deliver for this nation’
Former Chancellor and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has defected to Reform UK.
In a speech live-streamed on Monday by Mr Farage's party, the Tory MP praised the Reform UK leader, adding that he has 'gravitas' and 'respect'.
A short video, shown moments before his speech, saw the Conservative say: “I’ve made my mind up that the team that will deliver for this nation will be the team that Nigel will put together.
Mr Zahawi made the announcement from behind a lectern surrounded by party branding, as he became the most high-profile defector to Reform to-date.
Noting that Britain is “drinking at the last chance saloon,” he added that the nation “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister".
He continued: “And that’s why I’ve decided that I’m joining Reform.”
Mr Zahawi stood down as an MP at the 2024 General Election and was sacked by the Tory Party chairman for failing to disclose that HMRC was investigating his taxes.
Mr Zahawi said: “I’m here today to tell you and of course the British people that Britain needs Reform. Britain needs Nigel Farage as prime minister. I know this may come as a surprise to my old party and to many Westminster watches.
“But it really shouldn’t and it certainly won’t come as a shock to the tens of millions of hard-working, patriotic, decent people up and down our wonderful United Kingdom from the highlands of Scotland to the bottom of Cornwall, from rural Wales to the beating heart of London.
“We can all see that our beautiful, ancient, kind, magical island story has reached a dark and dangerous chapter. Things may feel like they’re ticking along just fine within a few square miles of where we stand today. But in so much of the rest of the country, the sickness is no surprise to anyone."
The former Conservative was joined on stage by Mr Farage following his address, after highlighting that high taxes and censorship were the main motivations behind his defection.
He also acknowledged that many MPs in his former party would be “surprised” by the move.
Mr Zahawi was born to a Kurdish family in Iraq, before moving to the UK at the age of nine.
A multimillionaire former businessman, the Conservative rose to prominence as vaccines minister under Boris Johnson's government where he lead the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs.
Last year, the ex-Chancellor admitted to paying nearly £5 million to HMRC to settle his tax affairs following his departure from the Conservatives.
It came after an ethics inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC had launched the investigation into his taxes, with Mr Zahawi apologising for not being "more explicit" in his disclosures.
"To anyone trying to get a doctor’s appointment, to anyone who wants to express an opinion on X or even just down the pub. To anyone who wants their children to be taught facts, not harmful fictions at school.
“To anyone just trying to earn a living and not get crushed into the dirt by ever-growing taxes. Even if you don’t yet realise that Britain needs Reform, you know in your heart of hearts that our wonderful country is sick.
"How many of you at home have thought that nothing works today? I know I have and I have it a damn sight easier than most people.”
