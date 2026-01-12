The Ex-Chancellor said: ‘I’ve made my mind up that Reform is the team that will deliver for this nation’

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Holds Press Conference In London. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Chancellor and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has defected to Reform UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a speech live-streamed on Monday by Mr Farage's party, the Tory MP praised the Reform UK leader, adding that he has 'gravitas' and 'respect'. A short video, shown moments before his speech, saw the Conservative say: “I’ve made my mind up that the team that will deliver for this nation will be the team that Nigel will put together. Mr Zahawi made the announcement from behind a lectern surrounded by party branding, as he became the most high-profile defector to Reform to-date. Noting that Britain is “drinking at the last chance saloon,” he added that the nation “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister". He continued: “And that’s why I’ve decided that I’m joining Reform.” Read more: Tories would ban under-16s from social media and forbid smartphones in schools Read more: Kemi Badenoch hits out at ‘shameful and damaging’ Starmer administration

Nadhim Zahawi speaking during a Reform UK press conference in Westminster, central London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zahawi stood down as an MP at the 2024 General Election and was sacked by the Tory Party chairman for failing to disclose that HMRC was investigating his taxes. Mr Zahawi said: “I’m here today to tell you and of course the British people that Britain needs Reform. Britain needs Nigel Farage as prime minister. I know this may come as a surprise to my old party and to many Westminster watches. “But it really shouldn’t and it certainly won’t come as a shock to the tens of millions of hard-working, patriotic, decent people up and down our wonderful United Kingdom from the highlands of Scotland to the bottom of Cornwall, from rural Wales to the beating heart of London. “We can all see that our beautiful, ancient, kind, magical island story has reached a dark and dangerous chapter. Things may feel like they’re ticking along just fine within a few square miles of where we stand today. But in so much of the rest of the country, the sickness is no surprise to anyone." The former Conservative was joined on stage by Mr Farage following his address, after highlighting that high taxes and censorship were the main motivations behind his defection. He also acknowledged that many MPs in his former party would be “surprised” by the move.

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Holds Press Conference In London. Picture: Getty

Mr Zahawi was born to a Kurdish family in Iraq, before moving to the UK at the age of nine. A multimillionaire former businessman, the Conservative rose to prominence as vaccines minister under Boris Johnson's government where he lead the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs. Last year, the ex-Chancellor admitted to paying nearly £5 million to HMRC to settle his tax affairs following his departure from the Conservatives. It came after an ethics inquiry found he had failed to disclose that HMRC had launched the investigation into his taxes, with Mr Zahawi apologising for not being "more explicit" in his disclosures.