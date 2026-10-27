Philip Young advertised his wife on Craigslist, Grindr and swinging websites to fulfil his “fantasy” of watching as she was abused

(L-R) Mohammed Hassan, Norman Macksoni, Connor Sanderson Doyle and Richard Wilkins. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The husband of a mother-of-three advertised his wife on the internet to fulfil his “fantasy” of watching as she was abused by four men, a court has heard.

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Philip Young has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse against his former spouse, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. Now four men who Young is alleged to have recruited to abuse his wife at their Swindon home have gone on trial at Winchester Crown Court. Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told the court that Mrs Young had been unaware of the attacks against her with only a “nightmare” sense of another person being present by her bed. She added that Mrs Young, now 49, who said she was “emphatically monogamous” with “vanilla” sexual tastes, would also wake up to find herself blindfolded and with handcuffs on, with no idea that she had been abused. Read more: Two men charged with national security offences over RAF Fairford incident 'linked to Iran' Read more: Fisherman admits smuggling Albanian migrants across Channel on yacht from France

Joanne Young has waived her automatic right to anonymity. Picture: Handout

The court was told that Mrs Young said: “Always monogamous…physically and emotionally…the traditional sense of marriage…it was us two kind of till the end.” Ms Jones said that Mrs Young first recalled an incident when she had fallen asleep after having a night out. Ms Jones said: “She recalled she ‘had the blindfold on and the restraints, kind of all the wrist things on. “And we’d been having sex and I felt someone else’s hand on my wrist and it wasn’t his (Phil’s) hand because he was, he was still almost at the end of the bed on me kind of, and the, the hand was over there, so it was not the same person’.” The prosecutor added: “It turned out of course that she had stumbled upon the edges of a far greater issue in her relationship. “That Phil’s behaviour had not been limited to inviting a single man in simply for the purposes of watching the two of them having sex. “What she had considered to be already a gross invasion, a betrayal of her trust was far far more invasive and shocking.”

Ex-councillor Philip Young pleaded guilty to the attacks on his former wife Joanne. Picture: Wiltshire Police

Ms Jones said that Mrs Young also recalled an incident from earlier in her marriage which Mrs Young described as: “I just remember how scared I was, it was not a normal, er, it was a really terrified, scared of something and I don’t know what. “So, that’s the only thing I can say when you ask, you know, if (there was) something else.” Mrs Jones said: “It turned out that what she had thought was a literal night terror was not a baseless fear or some kind of nightmare. “Somehow, Mrs Young, without being able to recall what was being done to her body without any consultation, had a sense that pressure was being placed upon her to agree to others being involved in her and her husband’s intimate life. “The very idea terrified her. “The reality would turn out to be even worse. “Mr Young had advertised her on Craigslist, Grindr and swinging websites, he sought strangers to come and sleep with his wife, any age, any race – but as close to Swindon as possible so that when the circumstances were right they could be seized upon immediately. “He presented it as a kink for both of them but there was no information from Joanne herself to support this and the photos he posted of her to advertise his offer showed her inanimate and tied to the bed blindfolded.

Young used Craigslist to "advertise" his wife on the internet. Picture: Dzmitry Kliapitski/Alamy