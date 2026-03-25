Former MP Crispin Blunt has pleaded guilty to four charges of possession of drugs including cannabis and crystal meth.

Blunt appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court to admit four drugs charges, following a police raid on his Surrey home in October 2023.

The 65-year-old was found with the chemical sedative GBL, cannabis, methamphetamine and methylamphetamine - commonly known as crystal meth.

Prosecutor Zarah Dickinson said Blunt was "polite" and "calm" when his home was raided by police.

She said Blunt pointed out the drugs, including crystal meth and GBL, to the officers.

Prosecutors described how crystal meth valued at £200 to £250 was on Blunt's bedside table, plastic bottles of a crystal meth and amphetamine mix were recovered, and a syringe containing £200 of GBL was found in a laptop bag.

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Officers also recovered a bag of cannabis valued at between £5 and £10, as well as weighing scales containing powder residue.

The court heard Blunt told police he entered the chemsex scene after being appointed as a justice minister in David Cameron's government, and claimed he used his experience of drugs parties to inform policy development.

"It was the first time he had come out as a gay man, and during his ministerial role he saw first hand the harm caused by the government's drug policy," said prosecutor Zarah Dickinson, summarising his police interview.

"He began to take a professional interest in a policy that inflicted lasting harm on society.

"Then he began his involving in the chemsex scene.

"His knowledge of first hand use of drugs was used to inform how policies could be implemented."

She said Blunt outlined hosting chemsex parties, and said he would strictly limit GBL use to once an hour.

Blunt pleaded guilty to one count of possessing class A drugs and three charges of possession of class B drugs at a hearing on Wednesday.

He served in David Cameron's government as parliamentary under-secretary of state for prisons and youth justice from 2010 to 2012.