Former Tory MP David Warburton, who quit government over ‘sex and drugs' sting, found dead at 59. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Tory MP David Warburton, who was suspended from government over a ‘sex and drugs' sting, has been found dead at 59.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Tory MP served as the MP for Somerset and Frome between May 2015 to June 2023, with his passing currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by police. His death comes just two years after he quit the government over the scandal, after he was pictured with lines of cocaine. The former MP was also accused of inappropriate advances toward multiple women. Mr Warburton was pronounced dead after paramedics attended his Chelsea flat last Tuesday. A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.47hrs on Tuesday, 26 August to an address at Chelsea Crescent, Sands End. Read more: Keir Starmer's comms chief quits and he creates new 'secretary to the PM' role in No10 'reset' Read more: Starmer vows to close 'every single asylum hotel', insisting he 'completely gets' migrant concerns

Ex-Tory MP David Warburton who quit over 'sex and drugs' scandal found dead at 59. Picture: PA

“A man in his 50s was found dead at the scene," the Met confirmed. His next of kin have been informed.“ The force added: "His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.” The MP was suspended from the party in April 2022 following allegations of sexual harassment and his use of class A drugs. Fellow former MP Stephen Danczuk said: "It's such sad news. He had really got back on track after having a difficult time in politics. At the time of his departure, Warburton admitted to taking cocaine as well as "incredibly potent" Japanese whisky by a woman who photographed and filmed him at her flat.

MP David Warburton Front Somerton and frome meets a farmer on the farmers for action march frome and somerset , f. Picture: Alamy