Daniel Levy has said “not in a million years” did he see signs during his time as Tottenham chairman that the club might end up in a relegation battle.

Spurs are two points clear of the Premier League drop zone, having secured just 38 points from 36 games so far this season, taking until April 25 to win a league game in 2026.

Speaking at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Levy, who stepped down from his role after almost 25 years in September, said “relegation was not something we ever considered” when he was overseeing the building of the £1billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

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Asked how he felt about the club’s league position, he said: “Emptiness… but I’m optimistic that we will remain in the Premier League.”

He answered “never, no, not in a million years” when asked if he saw any signs the club would end up in a relegation scrap.

Despite the team’s poor showing in the league Levy said he would continue attending matches, adding: “It’s in my blood.”

Levy was made a CBE by the Prince of Wales for services to charity and the community in Tottenham, supporting education, health and social inclusion and creating jobs through the construction of the stadium.

“I think Tottenham fans should be proud that the club has made such a fantastic contribution to the local population,” he said.

Having been in charge of Tottenham for 24 years, Levy was the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman, but he was accused by fans of prioritising the club’s business interests over delivering success on the pitch.

Levy said he had hoped to win more silverware during his time in charge, adding: “What I would have hoped for is winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League… easier said than done.”

He said he spoke about Aston Villa with William, who is a long-standing Villa fan, when he received his honour.

“I thanked him for allowing us (Tottenham) to beat Aston Villa when we played them a few weeks ago,” he said.

“He wished us luck the rest of the season, very much hoping that Tottenham survive in the Premier League.”