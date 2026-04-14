Former Treloar’s pupils infected in blood scandal to receive more compensation
More than 30,000 people throughout the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.
Former Treloar School pupils who were infected with HIV and hepatitis are set to receive thousands of pounds more in compensation after a patient warned a previous offer was “way off the mark”.
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Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the Commons that compensation “must reflect and embody” infected patients’ experiences “if it is to truly deliver justice”.
The Lord Mayor Treloar College in Hampshire offered specialist care for children with haemophilia during the 1970s and 1980s, and pupils undergoing treatment for the disorder were experimented on without their knowledge by clinicians.
They were previously offered a one-off £15,000 payment on top of the ongoing support, with a £10,000 award available for others in similar, less notorious cases.
But this figure is set to rise to £60,000.
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“I know the matter of unethical research is of particular concern to members across the House and is one of the most shocking aspects of this scandal,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said, following a consultation on the arrangements.
“We heard that the existing approach may not have compensated everyone who suffered this wrongdoing, so first, we have changed the scope of this award so that anyone treated in the UK for a bleeding disorder in 1985 or earlier will receive further compensation.
“It was also clear from the consultation responses that the amount offered does not reflect the harm done.
“I say today to the House, we will increase the unethical research awards. This includes increasing the £25,000 for those who attended Treloar School to £60,000 as well as introducing a new unethical research award for those treated elsewhere for a bleeding disorder during childhood at a rate of £45,000.
“We’re also tripling the award for those treated for a bleeding disorder in adulthood to £30,000.”
More than 30,000 people throughout the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.
As part of his announcement, the minister also told MPs that infected people “who can show they either had a job offer or recently started a job where the salary was higher than the median salary, but had their progress impeded by their infection” would receive the offer of a £60,000 lump sum on top of the core award.
Setting out the Government’s response to the consultation, Mr Thomas-Symonds had earlier said: “The community were clear that the scheme must do more to recognise people’s individual experiences and compensate them fairly in a way that minimises the administrative burden placed upon those who have been harmed, minimises the demand for evidence and maintains the delivery of tariff-based compensation, and those requirements underpin the changes.
“For infected people, the changes will increase the amount of core compensation available and increase the options available for supplementary compensation awards.
“For affected people, additional core compensation will be available to those eligible.”
More than £2 billion has been paid in compensation to victims of the infected blood scandal, and as of April 7, 3,273 people had received a payment offer.
Gary Webster, who was infected with HIV and hepatitis C when he attended Treloar’s in the 1970s and 80s, earlier this year said that a payment offer of £25,000 was “way off the mark”.
He said of the 122 haemophiliac boys who attended the college, more than 80 are now dead.
Reacting to the latest announcement, Mr Webster told the Press Association: “I’m glad they have listened and I’m glad they have included all haemophiliacs throughout the UK.
“It’s an increase from the £25,000 but is £60,000 enough for a life?
“It’s better but I’m not jumping up and down.
“Everyone admits it was shocking and the minister there said it should never happen again.”
The Government also announced it plans to increase core injury awards for parents whose child died before they turned 18, as well as bereaved partners and children and siblings affected under the age of 18.
Labour MP Ruth Cadbury called for this enhanced core injury payment to be extended to parents whose children died over the age of 18, but had no partner or children of their own.
The Brentford and Isleworth MP said: “For many people infected by HIV in the 1980s, fear, stigma and poor health meant the role of their parents, such as my constituents, didn’t meaningfully change after their child turned 18.”
Responding, Mr Thomas-Symonds said she was right to talk about the “terrible social stigma” suffered, and that he hopes the scheme does “reflect” that.
The minister told MPs that the necessary legislation to implement changes to the infected blood compensation scheme will be brought forward “as soon as possible”.
Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Lisa Smart said that there are people who “continue to feel that the scheme does not go far enough”, in particular those who feel it should “investigate more potential conditions”.
She also criticised the “shameful” delay in passing the Hillsborough Law, which is set to introduce a statutory duty for public authorities to tell the truth, saying that victims “should not be made to wait any longer”.
Mr Thomas-Symonds said that work on the Hillsborough Law is “ongoing” and that the Government is “absolutely committed to delivering it”.