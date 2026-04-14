More than 30,000 people throughout the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

By Ella Bennett

Former Treloar School pupils who were infected with HIV and hepatitis are set to receive thousands of pounds more in compensation after a patient warned a previous offer was “way off the mark”.

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Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the Commons that compensation “must reflect and embody” infected patients’ experiences “if it is to truly deliver justice”. The Lord Mayor Treloar College in Hampshire offered specialist care for children with haemophilia during the 1970s and 1980s, and pupils undergoing treatment for the disorder were experimented on without their knowledge by clinicians. They were previously offered a one-off £15,000 payment on top of the ongoing support, with a £10,000 award available for others in similar, less notorious cases. But this figure is set to rise to £60,000. Read more: Starmer and Macron to co-host Strait of Hormuz talks in Paris on Friday Read more: UK economic growth forecasts slashed as IMF says Iran war risks global recession

Former students of Treloar's School, accompanied by their legal representative, solicitor Des Collins (centre), outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Picture: Alamy

“I know the matter of unethical research is of particular concern to members across the House and is one of the most shocking aspects of this scandal,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said, following a consultation on the arrangements. “We heard that the existing approach may not have compensated everyone who suffered this wrongdoing, so first, we have changed the scope of this award so that anyone treated in the UK for a bleeding disorder in 1985 or earlier will receive further compensation. “It was also clear from the consultation responses that the amount offered does not reflect the harm done. “I say today to the House, we will increase the unethical research awards. This includes increasing the £25,000 for those who attended Treloar School to £60,000 as well as introducing a new unethical research award for those treated elsewhere for a bleeding disorder during childhood at a rate of £45,000. “We’re also tripling the award for those treated for a bleeding disorder in adulthood to £30,000.”

More than 30,000 people throughout the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s. As part of his announcement, the minister also told MPs that infected people “who can show they either had a job offer or recently started a job where the salary was higher than the median salary, but had their progress impeded by their infection” would receive the offer of a £60,000 lump sum on top of the core award. Setting out the Government’s response to the consultation, Mr Thomas-Symonds had earlier said: “The community were clear that the scheme must do more to recognise people’s individual experiences and compensate them fairly in a way that minimises the administrative burden placed upon those who have been harmed, minimises the demand for evidence and maintains the delivery of tariff-based compensation, and those requirements underpin the changes. “For infected people, the changes will increase the amount of core compensation available and increase the options available for supplementary compensation awards. “For affected people, additional core compensation will be available to those eligible.” More than £2 billion has been paid in compensation to victims of the infected blood scandal, and as of April 7, 3,273 people had received a payment offer. Gary Webster, who was infected with HIV and hepatitis C when he attended Treloar’s in the 1970s and 80s, earlier this year said that a payment offer of £25,000 was “way off the mark”.

Gary Webster is a former pupil at the Lord Mayor Treloar School and College in Hampshire. Picture: Alamy