John Bolton has admitted mishandling classified information. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former Donald Trump ally John Bolton has pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information under a plea deal with the US justice department.

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The 77-year-old admitted a single count of illegally retaining classified information during a federal court hearing in Maryland on Friday. The former national security adviser to Trump had been expected to plead guilty as part of plea deal, which includes a fine of more than $2 million. The charge relates to diary entries about his work during the US President's first term that he compiled for his memoir, which was deeply critical of his old boss. Read more: Trump brands Burnham as 'extremely liberal' in first comments on frontrunner to be next PM Read more: 'Am I going to die?': Moment female police officer fears for her life after man attempts to hurl her off balcony

Bolton during last October's court appearance. Picture: Alamy

He previously pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in October which contained 18 counts. However, under the plea deal with the US justice department, Bolton agreed to plead guilty to a single count of retaining the classified information in diary-like entries. He will be sentenced at a later date. During Friday's hearing, Bolton said the accusations were accurate. He replied: "I did your honour," after being asked whether he committed the actions, and added he was "sorry for it".

The FBI at Bolton's house last August. Picture: Getty