Hundreds of prisoners were released today as part of the latest phase of the UK Government’s early release scheme

Rob Townsend, a former Welsh Guardsman, served in Afghanistan. Picture: Supplied

By Bronwen Weatherby

An ex-soldier supporting military veterans caught up in the criminal justice system has called for greater access to specialist support, saying it could help tackle prison overcrowding.

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Rob Townsend, a former Welsh Guardsman, was medically discharged after being injured in Afghanistan in 2012 and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from what he saw treating casualties as a regimental medic. He now leads NOVA Wales, a service delivered by the Forces Employment Charity, that aims to reduce offending and re-offending among veterans through community-based case work. Mr Townsend told LBC that while most former Armed Forces personnel transition well to civilian life, for some, factors including poor physical or mental health, homelessness and debt or substance misuse can bring them into contact with the justice system. And that more focus should be on giving veterans and others the support they need to break the cycle and turn their lives around rather than simply releasing prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Mr Townsend was medically discharged after being injured in Afghanistan in 2012 and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder . Picture: Supplied

He said: “I really struggled when I came out. I've got a fantastic family, I'm really, really very lucky. But I couldn't ask for help and I really struggled. “I'm really grateful I haven't had contact with the criminal justice system, but I have been very, very desperate and in need of support. So I can empathise quite a lot with people who are in that position. “Because it's really, really tough to be on your own and you feel like you're screaming but you're not making any sound and no one's really aware.” He said for some veterans, the battle doesn't end when they leave the military. One ex-soldier Mr Townsend said he supported was left rough sleeping after his relationship broke down. “When he left the military, he had nothing to go back to other than his partner and their children and once his relationship broke down, he had nothing,” Mr Townsend said. “He was on the streets but he's still got children and he wanted to support them so unfortunately made some decisions that he regrets to try and get money for his children. “And I began working with him while he was on probation. I'm very happy to say now that he has accommodation, he has a better relationship with his children, and he's working hard to return to work. And that's life-changing for him and for his family.” The third group due to be released today consists of around 650 inmates serving sentences of between 882 days (approximately two years and five months) and 1,163 days (around three years and two months). Around 5,000 prisoners are expected to be freed in phases over the coming year, following a reduction from the original figure of 6,000. The change came after ministers stepped in to exclude rapists and the most serious offenders convicted of child sex crimes. Mr Townsend said it was important veterans and others are given access to services like his so they can avoid ending up behind bars.

People cover their faces as they leave HMP Durham in north east England under the first wave of the early release scheme earlier this year. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I think it may give people more of a chance because opening the door and kicking them out is great because they're no longer in prison and nobody wants to be in prison but, they need to be supported not to reoffend. “It’s very often poor life choices, it's not inherent evil so they've got to be supported not to make those poor life choices and not to be so desperate that they feel that they need to.” He added: “You can improve your life circumstances and I think people need to know that they’ve got that power within them and there’s support out there to help you do it. “You are not on your own, it just feels like you’re on your own and if you look for support there is support there.” For the first time, South Wales Police is providing access to NOVA support at the point a veteran is arrested. The scheme has been developed in collaboration with the Welsh Government, South Wales Police, the Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales, and HM Prison and Probation Service. Chief Superintendent Marc Attwell of South Wales Police, also a veteran, said: “We are hoping that signposting veterans to a service that is set up to address their unique experiences and needs will prove beneficial in people getting the right support at the right time. "On a personal level, this work is hugely important to me as a veteran myself and now a senior police officer, and I am fully committed to ensuring those who have served receive the understanding and support they deserve through initiatives such as NOVA Wales.” James Phillips, Veterans' Commissioner for Wales and a retired Colonel, said: “Veterans often make extraordinary sacrifices while serving in the Armed Forces, and those who experience challenges in returning to civilian life deserve a helping hand. “Specialist programmes to support veterans in the justice system are proving to be very successful in England and Scotland, so I am delighted to see similar provisions being rolled out in Wales.” A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Within weeks of coming into office, the Prime Minister and Justice Secretary took action to keep more of the most serious criminals locked up.