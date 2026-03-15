F1 has officially called off the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs "due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East".

After "careful evaluations", Formula 1 has confirmed that the races will not take place next month, "alongside F2, F3 and F1 Academy rounds".

"While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in April," Formula 1 added in a statement on X.

The decision comes after much speculation over the races following the continued violence in the region.

The cancellation means there will be no racing in April - a considerable gap in the F1 calendar.

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