Formula 1 officially cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix
The cancellation means there will be no racing in April - a considerable gap in the F1 calendar.
F1 has officially called off the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs "due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East".
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After "careful evaluations", Formula 1 has confirmed that the races will not take place next month, "alongside F2, F3 and F1 Academy rounds".
"While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in April," Formula 1 added in a statement on X.
The decision comes after much speculation over the races following the continued violence in the region.
The cancellation means there will be no racing in April - a considerable gap in the F1 calendar.
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FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stressed the importance of the safety of the F1 "community" when announcing the decision.
"The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind," he said.
Cancellations will see the sport take a considerable commercial hit, likely well over £100m, as Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pay two of the largest hosting fees on the circuit.
The Bahrain event at Sakhir was scheduled for 10-12 April, and the Saudi event planned in Jeddah for the week later.
The races are not set to be rescheduled or replaced this season, so the F1 season will be reduced to 22 races as consequence.
As a result, there will be a five-week gap between the Japanese Grand Prix on 27-29 March and the Miami GP on 1-3 May.