Confusion as official Formula One account revealed to follow every 2026 driver - except Lance Stroll
The revelation came just two weeks out from the start of the 2026 F1 season opener
Formula One fans have been left puzzled after it emerged that F1's official social media account follows all drivers set to start on the 2026 grid - except for one.
Eagle-eyed fans following the official Formula One Instagram noticed that Lance Stroll is the only driver not to be followed by the official account, leaving many fans perplexed as to the reason.
The anomaly comes just two weeks out from the start of the 2026 F1 season opener at Melbourne's Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, leading to widespread speculation as to the reason.
With the start of the new season nearly upon us, drivers and teams are taking to social media in a bid boost their profiles.
But it appears that despite the official F1 page following 110 different accounts, Stroll's account doesn't appear to be one of them.
Stroll, who currently drives for Aston Martin Cognizant alongside former Spanish World Champion Fernando Alonso, has faced tough criticism over his seat following a string of lacklustre performances.
Lance Stroll's father, Lawrence Stroll, is also the team's owner.
It comes as Aston Martin announced it's set to axe upto a fifth of its workers on Wednesday.
Up to nearly 600 jobs are being cut at Aston Martin Lagonda as the luxury car maker confirmed plans to axe up to 20% of workers after seeing annual losses widen.
The group, which was revealed earlier this month to be consulting on the latest redundancy programme, said it would reduce its 2,800-strong global workforce by up to another fifth, after 170 job cuts were announced at the start of last year.
Aston Martin said: “Having undertaken at the start of 2025 a process to make organisational adjustments to ensure the business was appropriately resourced for its future plans, we had to take the difficult decision at the end of 2025 to implement further changes.
"This latest programme will ultimately see the departure of up to 20% of our valued workforce.”
Recent months have seen the team face increasing pressure after slow lap times during pre-season testing in Bahrain.
It follows a risky switch to a Honda engine, with the changes paired with the arrival of star aerodynamicist Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.
Formula One has been contacted by LBC for comment.