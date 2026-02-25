Formula One fans have been left puzzled after it emerged that F1's official social media account follows all drivers set to start on the 2026 grid - except for one.

Eagle-eyed fans following the official Formula One Instagram noticed that Lance Stroll is the only driver not to be followed by the official account, leaving many fans perplexed as to the reason.

The anomaly comes just two weeks out from the start of the 2026 F1 season opener at Melbourne's Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, leading to widespread speculation as to the reason.

With the start of the new season nearly upon us, drivers and teams are taking to social media in a bid boost their profiles.

But it appears that despite the official F1 page following 110 different accounts, Stroll's account doesn't appear to be one of them.

Stroll, who currently drives for Aston Martin Cognizant alongside former Spanish World Champion Fernando Alonso, has faced tough criticism over his seat following a string of lacklustre performances.

