Formula One has bowed to pressure from top-tier drivers by signing off nine immediate new rules for this season.

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The recent race cancellations at Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, due to the conflict in the Middle East, has given F1 bosses the opportunity to review regulations.

Drivers were incensed after British driver Ollie Bearman avoided major damage in Japan as he had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into Franco Colapinto of Alpine. He slammed into the barrier with a force of 50G.

Fans claim the racing seems artificial, as drivers can overtake others using "boost" buttons due to their new batteries.

The sport's new 50-50 electric-hybrid requirements have proved controversial as the first two months of the campaign unfold, with the opening three races - Australia, China and Japan - seeing hundreds of overtakes.

Carlos Sainz, of Atlassian Williams, accused the governing body FIA of ignoring the repeated warnings that a crash would occur because of the way the cars recharge their batteries to “harvest” and deploy energy.

“Here we’re lucky there was an escape road,” the Carlos Sainz said.

“Now imagine going to Baku, or Singapore, or Vegas [all street circuits], and having these kinds of closing speeds next to the walls.”

Even Lando Norris, McLarens world champion, weighed in warning drivers would "fly over fences and do a lot of damage" unless rules changed.

Max Verstappen was scathing of the new 50-50 era, dubbing the driving as “Formula E on steroids”. He threatened to quit the sport unless changes were made.

F1 stakeholders held a crunch meeting on Monday and unanimously approved changes aimed at increasing flat out driving in qualifying and reducing high closing speeds.

Discussions had been "collaborative", the FIA said, and changes would be put to the World Motor Sport Council for formal approval.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, whose team are leading the championship, said the regulators needed to take “a scalpel rather than a baseball bat” to the rules.

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, welcomed the changes on X.

“These are sensible changes and the teams, FIA and Formula One have done good work over the past few weeks to agree them

“F1 has seen some great racing so far this year, but it is right that we always look at ways to keep improving. We look forward to seeing them in action from Miami onwards.”