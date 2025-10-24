And calling for a slowdown in green energy to keep energy bills down is perfectly wrongheaded. Our bills are high not because of green energy but because of fossil fuels.

More precisely because we let the global price of gas dictate what we pay for our own wind and sun. Absurd, but true.

Tony Blair is giving support to the very recent right-wing narrative that we can’t afford the green energy transition and need to slow down.

It’s entirely false and that’s not to be unexpected perhaps of politicians desperately seeking power or at least relevance - like Farage or Badenoch.

From an ex-politician and one who did do much for green energy - it is unexpected.

But Tony Blair is also the Prime minster behind the 'dodgy dossier’ that saw us launch an illegal war on Iraq. He has form.

The real problem is our defective energy market, some say it’s broken - I say rigged, because we allow the price of gas to set the price we pay for our own wind and sun - and it’s costing us a fortune.