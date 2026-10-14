Ministers have launched a campaign to recruit foster carers after a drop in numbers. They aim to create 10,000 extra places for children and want to humanise the process.

Foster carers were calling in to tell Nick Ferrari their stories of displeasure when dealing with social services and how they feel ‘unsupported’.

Caller Steven explains how Britain’s care system has become ‘better at protecting processes rather than childhoods’.

He has been a foster carer for the past two years and explains the difficulty of trying to give his foster children a ‘normal upbringing’. ‘It’s a 24-hour job, that’s ruined by bureaucracy ’.

He says that if they want to stay over at a friend’s house, he has to get a DBS check of their friend’s parents, and that if they need a haircut, he needs permission from the local council, and Nick can’t quite believe it.