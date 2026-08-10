HMS Tiger sank in 1908 after it strayed into the path of another warship during a training exercise,

Ricardo Constantino laying wreath on tiler of HMS Tiger. A Royal Navy warship which sank 118 years ago killing more than half of its crew has been discovered by a group of divers off the Isle of Wight. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A Royal Navy warship which sank 118 years ago, killing more than half of its crew, has been discovered by a group of divers off the Isle of Wight.

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HMS Tiger sank in 1908 after it strayed into the path of another warship during a training exercise, and was sliced in two. Fewer than half of its 57-strong crew survived. The torpedo boat destroyer had no time to take evasive action to avoid colliding with the cruiser HMS Berwick, during night manoeuvres.

A single whitehead torpedo tube located on the bow section of the wreck of HMS Tiger. Picture: PA

Read More: Iranian warship sunk by US submarine off coast of Sri Lanka with 140 crew members missing at sea Read More: Probe into Bayesian superyacht tragedy reveals storm was not to blame for fatal sinking A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The tragedy made front page news, King Edward VII sent a telegram of sympathy and commemorative postcards were produced remembering the crew.” The discovery of the wreck by the ProjectXplore group of divers and historians, which spent five years working through the archives to pinpoint the Tiger’s resting place, comes as the Government is considering new powers to protect military shipwrecks. Under the new Armed Forces Bill, military shipwrecks would be safeguarded with a “protected place” designation once the remains had been found. The change in the law would expand existing safeguards under the Protection of Military Remains Act, which only cover vessels lost within the past 200 years.

Dan McMullen inspecting the ships bell. Picture: PA

Leo Fielding measuring 12lb ammunition on HMS Tiger. Picture: PA