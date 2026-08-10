Found after 118 years: Royal Navy warship that sank killing 30 sailors discovered off Isle of Wight
HMS Tiger sank in 1908 after it strayed into the path of another warship during a training exercise,
A Royal Navy warship which sank 118 years ago, killing more than half of its crew, has been discovered by a group of divers off the Isle of Wight.
Listen to this article
HMS Tiger sank in 1908 after it strayed into the path of another warship during a training exercise, and was sliced in two.
Fewer than half of its 57-strong crew survived.
The torpedo boat destroyer had no time to take evasive action to avoid colliding with the cruiser HMS Berwick, during night manoeuvres.
Read More: Iranian warship sunk by US submarine off coast of Sri Lanka with 140 crew members missing at sea
Read More: Probe into Bayesian superyacht tragedy reveals storm was not to blame for fatal sinking
A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The tragedy made front page news, King Edward VII sent a telegram of sympathy and commemorative postcards were produced remembering the crew.”
The discovery of the wreck by the ProjectXplore group of divers and historians, which spent five years working through the archives to pinpoint the Tiger’s resting place, comes as the Government is considering new powers to protect military shipwrecks.
Under the new Armed Forces Bill, military shipwrecks would be safeguarded with a “protected place” designation once the remains had been found.
The change in the law would expand existing safeguards under the Protection of Military Remains Act, which only cover vessels lost within the past 200 years.
Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandher-Jones said: “As well as protecting UK national security, defence has a role to play in preserving our maritime heritage and the memory of those who gave their lives serving their country.
“These protections go further to ensure that these vulnerable and nationally significant monuments are protected from day one of discovery, giving lost sailors the dignity and respect they deserve.
“This Armed Forces Bill is wide-ranging in the measures it proposes – from protecting our rich cultural heritage, to transforming the lives of military families by upgrading and improving the defence housing estate.”
Leo Fielding and Dan McMullen, co-organisers of ProjectXplore, said in a statement: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to research, discover and document the wreck of HMS Tiger.
“We sincerely hope that our work will ensure that HMS Tiger, her story and the memory of those connected with her endure for future generations.
“ProjectXplore welcomes the proposed amendments in the Armed Forces Bill.
“We believe they represent a constructive step forward in protecting the United Kingdom’s maritime heritage and ensuring that wreck sites of historical and archaeological significance are appropriately safeguarded.”
Royal Navy Deputy Fleet Wreck Officer Lieutenant Commander Jen Smith said: “Protecting military wrecks helps to ensure they are preserved for future generations.
“This is beneficial for our rich maritime heritage and the diving community who keep the stories of our lost shipwrecks alive.
“Divers are still able to visit these sites and witness history first hand, which is key to ensuring that these ships and their crews are not forgotten.
“All we ask of divers is this – enjoy looking, learning and paying your respects at these incredible sites, but do so in a manner that does not disturb them.”