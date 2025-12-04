Four people have been arrested in Eastbourne and Brighton as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

The arrests were carried out by specialist officers on Thursday as part of a planned intelligence-led operation into extreme right-wing terrorism.

CTPSE said a 27-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested alongside three men from Eastbourne aged 33, 36 and 41.

All were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and are currently in police custody, while searches at residential properties are ongoing.

