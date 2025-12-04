Four arrested after investigation into ‘extreme right-wing terrorism’
All were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000
Four people have been arrested in Eastbourne and Brighton as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.
The arrests were carried out by specialist officers on Thursday as part of a planned intelligence-led operation into extreme right-wing terrorism.
CTPSE said a 27-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested alongside three men from Eastbourne aged 33, 36 and 41.
All were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and are currently in police custody, while searches at residential properties are ongoing.
Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Rayland said: “I am aware that investigations of this nature can cause people in the local community to feel concerned, but I’d like to stress the arrests form part of a planned operation to keep people in our communities safe.
“Counter Terrorism Policing South East is leading this investigation with support from our officers in Sussex Police.
“People living in the local area may notice an increased police presence while search activity takes place, which is routine in cases of this nature.
“Please speak to a police officer if you have any concerns or any information which may be relevant.”