A court document alleges the suspects would plant "backpacks with IEDs at different points along their assigned buildings"

FBI Director Kash Patel. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Four people have been arrested in connection to a New Year's Eve bomb plot in LA.

The FBI confirmed that the suspects were part of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF). According to Patel, the group was allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles. The suspects are believed to be members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an alleged extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were named as Audrey Carroll, 30, Zachary Page, 32, Dante Gaffield, 24, and Tina Lai, 21, during a press conference on Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel, left, said a fifth suspect was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack. Picture: Alamy

All four have been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device. Five locations across LA are said to have been targeted in coordinated IED bombing attacks on December 31. A fifth person has also been arrested by the FBI in New Orleans, Patel said, for allegedly "planning a separate violent attack." That suspect is also believed to be linked to TILF. A federal court complaint alleges that three members would plant "backpacks with IEDs at different points along their assigned buildings," adding that the IEDs would be "complex pipe bombs," according to CNN. The plan also had outlined all of the security precautions the members should take while carrying it out, including using burner phones, de-clothing locations, and setting up long movies to stream at home to serve as an alibi, DOJ said. The documents also allegedly included a step-by-step process for crafting a pipe bomb.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, centre, described the plot as "horrific.". Picture: Alamy