Four men have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in east London.

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The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed, and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service, and a 24-year-old man was treated for stab injuries.

The Metropolitan Police was called to the scene on Saint George’s Road around 12.40am on Thursday, April 23, following reports of an altercation.

Four men – aged 24, 22, 25 and 24 – were arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

They were taken into police custody, where they remain.

Chief Superintendent Rhona Hunt, who leads policing in Waltham Forest, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones – and with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We understand the concern this will cause within the community.

"While arrests have now been made, and we currently believe this to be an isolated incident, there remains a significant police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and was preceded by a significant disturbance involving a number of individuals.

"We are therefore keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.38am today (23 April) to reports of a stabbing in the High Road, Leyton.

“We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite all efforts to save his life, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 219/23APR. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.