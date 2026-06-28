Three more arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire killed man, 28, in Isle of Wight
Police were called in the early hours of Friday morning to reports of a blaze at an address in Cowes
Four men have now been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a burnt-out house on the Isle of Wight.
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Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called at 3.32 am on Friday to reports of a blaze at an address in Ronsons Close, Cowes.
Around 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire, with neighbouring addresses evacuated as a precaution while crews brought it under control.
After the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead inside the property.
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Police said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the person’s next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
On Saturday evening, officers arrested two 24-year-olds and a 59-year-old, all from Cowes, on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, and they remain in custody, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said.
A 28-year-old man from Ventnor, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, on Friday, has been released on bail while inquiries take place.No formal identification has taken place but the victim’s next of kin have been told.