Four men have now been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a burnt-out house on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called at 3.32 am on Friday to reports of a blaze at an address in Ronsons Close, Cowes.

Around 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire, with neighbouring addresses evacuated as a precaution while crews brought it under control.

After the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead inside the property.

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