A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their "kind and talented" teenage son, who was stabbed to death on a night out in Southampton, as police arrest four in connection with his murder.

The accounting and finance student died on the street after suffering a puncture wound to his chest and two to the back of his leg, Hampshire Police said.

Henry Nowak, 18, had been out celebrating the end of his first semester at Southampton University on Wednesday night when he got into an altercation with two men he did not know on Belmont Road.

Officers later confirmed that two men, aged 22 and 26, had been arrested and were in custody on suspicion of murder.

A 51-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released on bail.

The force also arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released on bail but later rearrested and is now being held in custody.

Paying tribute, Henry's family said the teenager had a "bright future", filled with "opportunity and adventure".

They said in a statement: "He’d smashed his A-levels and was fully embracing university life, joining not one but two football teams, making new friends as well as working part-time at the local Morrisons.

"Henry was loved by all those that knew him. He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He was an all-round top lad and everyone who was lucky enough to share his company thought the same.

"He went on a night out with his new football team mates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni. Devastatingly, he never made it home.

"Our hearts ache when we think of the bright future he had ahead of him, full of opportunity and adventures.

"There are no words to describe just how heartbroken we are that we will never get to see him grow and fulfil his awesome potential. We are so proud of him and all he achieved.

"Our world will never be the same without our amazing Henry.”

Hampshire Police's major crime's team is currently leading the investigation into Henry's death and is still keen to speak to any witnesses who may be able to assist.

Detectives have appealed for information and footage from the Portswood and St Denys area between 10pm and 2am on the night of the incident.