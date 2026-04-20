Four people arrested in Epsom as residents throw beer cans and eggs at police after alleged rape
Police have arrested four people in Epsom after residents clashed with police for the second time following the alleged gang rape of a woman outside a church.
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Protestors gathered in the Surrey town on Monday evening amid heightened public anger that police have not released the ethnicity of suspects following the alleged rape.
Officers said the protest “escalated to public disorder”, with eggs and beer cans being thrown and a person appeared to try to climb on top of a police van.
Police said there was "no evidence" immigrants or asylum seekers were involved and that it "the information about the incident and potential suspects is limited”.
Surrey Police said they had arrested four protestors and warned "robust action" would be taken against anyone who committed a criminal offence.
Officers surrounded a residential property and hotel which protesters claimed were being used to house asylum seekers, which the force dismissed as "wholly inaccurate information".
The threat to officer safety had led officers to put on full protective public order uniform, police said.
Police say the alleged rape took place between 2am and 4am on Saturday after the victim left Labyrinth nightclub in Epsom, with the men approaching the woman outside Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road.
In an update posted on the Epsom and Ewell Beat Facebook page on Monday evening, the force said: “Police are in attendance at an organised protest in Epsom which has escalated to public disorder, including missiles being thrown at them.
“Officers have surrounded a residential property and nearby hotels after they were targeted by protesters purporting that they were locations housing those seeking asylum.
“This is not the case and is wholly inaccurate information. The escalating behaviour of some of the protesters and the threat to officer safety has required officers to put on full protective public order uniform.
“Currently we have made four arrests, and we will continue to deal with criminal offences and public disorder, taking robust action against anyone who commits a criminal offence.”