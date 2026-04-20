Police have arrested four people in Epsom after residents clashed with police for the second time following the alleged gang rape of a woman outside a church.

Protestors gathered in the Surrey town on Monday evening amid heightened public anger that police have not released the ethnicity of suspects following the alleged rape.

Officers said the protest “escalated to public disorder”, with eggs and beer cans being thrown and a person appeared to try to climb on top of a police van.

Police said there was "no evidence" immigrants or asylum seekers were involved and that it "the information about the incident and potential suspects is limited”.

Surrey Police said they had arrested four protestors and warned "robust action" would be taken against anyone who committed a criminal offence.

Officers surrounded a residential property and hotel which protesters claimed were being used to house asylum seekers, which the force dismissed as "wholly inaccurate information".

The threat to officer safety had led officers to put on full protective public order uniform, police said.