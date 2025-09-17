Four people have been arrested after images of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump were projected onto Windsor Castle.

Thames Valley Police confirmed four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communication after what they called a 'public stunt' on the castle.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys appeared to take credit for the stunt by posting a picture of Epstein and Mr Trump with the caption: “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”

video, as well as several photos of the paedophile financier and Mr Trump together over the years were displayed on the castle walls.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇸 The British know how to welcome Trump properly 😂 Epstein files projected on Windsor Castle! 1/8 pic.twitter.com/O4c7vWAuPL

Two protesters from the activist group Fossil Free London were escorted out of a dinner organised by Republicans Overseas UK in Windsor last night.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The man and woman chanted “how many will you kill if you drill baby drill” and unfurled a banner that said: “Oily Money Kills.”

Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a public order incident at a private event in Windsor Guildhall at approximately 8.45pm.

“Two individuals were removed by the event organisers and no arrests were made.”

Protests against Donald Trump's state visit are "perhaps inevitable" but the US President and Sir Keir Starmer "won't let any of that distract them", a Cabinet minister told LBC this morning.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she had not seen reports that four people had been arrested after an image of Mr Trump and deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was beamed onto Windsor Castle.

She told LBC: "In today's world, many of these things are perhaps inevitable, but they won't let any of that distract them.

"They both want to deliver for their countries and their people."

Mr Trump hailed the UK as a "very special place" ahead of the first full day of his historic second state visit.

Mr Trump landed at London Stansted airport on Air Force One on Tuesday evening before taking the Marine One helicopter to Winfield House in Regent's Park, central London, where he will stay the night.

The US president told reporters on Tuesday evening he "loves" the UK.

"I have a lot of things here that warm my heart," he said. "I want to tell you. It's a very special place."

The American leader is being feted with a stay in Windsor Castle, where he will be hosted by the King and treated to a ceremonial welcome on Wednesday and later, a lavish state banquet.

Security will be paramount, with Mr Trump confined to the private Windsor estate on the first full day, before heading to the Prime Minister's country residence Chequers on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role in entertaining the president, who is known for his love of the royal family, and First Lady Melania Trump.

William and Kate will meet the American couple in the grounds of the Windsor estate on Wednesday.