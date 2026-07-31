Four bodies have been recovered in the search for a group of 10 mountaineers missing in Pakistan following an avalanche.

Nirmal Purja MBE, who was born in Nepal and served in the British Army and Royal Marines, is among the 10, having ventured to the 8,047-meter-high mountain while leading an expedition up the world’s 12th highest peak.

The avalanche, which took place on Broad Peak, in the North of the country, struck at around midday on Thursday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed on Friday that there had been no contact with any of the climbers since the avalanche, with an update adding that emergency crews on the ground are working alongside helicopters to locate the missing.

The four bodies recovered from the mountain are yet to be identified.

The missing also include American Mallory Geis, alongside climbers from Oman, Pakistan and Nepal, according to the Alpine Club.

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