Four bodies found in search for 10 missing climbers, including Brit Nirmal Purja, following avalanche on Pakistan mountain
The search continues for the missing, with the whereabouts of Purja, a world-renowned British climber and former Special Forces member, still unknown
Four bodies have been recovered in the search for a group of 10 mountaineers missing in Pakistan following an avalanche.
Listen to this article
Nirmal Purja MBE, who was born in Nepal and served in the British Army and Royal Marines, is among the 10, having ventured to the 8,047-meter-high mountain while leading an expedition up the world’s 12th highest peak.
The avalanche, which took place on Broad Peak, in the North of the country, struck at around midday on Thursday.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed on Friday that there had been no contact with any of the climbers since the avalanche, with an update adding that emergency crews on the ground are working alongside helicopters to locate the missing.
The four bodies recovered from the mountain are yet to be identified.
The missing also include American Mallory Geis, alongside climbers from Oman, Pakistan and Nepal, according to the Alpine Club.
Read more: Brits headed to Mexico warned of 'explosive diarrhoea parasite' striking hotels in Riviera Maya and Cancun
Read more: Death toll of devastating Japanese earthquake rises to 25, as survivors battle no water or electricity in heatwave
Mr Purja rose to prominence in 2019 when he climbed all 14 of the world’s mountains with a peak above 8,000 metres in 189 days – smashing the previous record for accomplishing the feat by more than seven years.
Mr Purja is one of five Nepalese climbers in the group, as well as mountaineers from Pakistan, Oman, the US and China, as well as one foreign national from an unspecified country.
THE MISSION SHIFTS. THE COMPASS HOLDS.— Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) July 27, 2026
This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8000m summits. That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here , only one remains “Cho… pic.twitter.com/rovJzFcazP
ACP president Major General Irfan Arshad is in contact with government officials to “facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation”, a statement from the organisation said.
The statement said: “The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak (8,047m) in the Karakoram mountain range around midday today.
“President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Major General Irfan Arshad, HI(M), along with the senior leadership of the Club, is in constant contact with the highest government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation.
“Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions.
“The Alpine Club of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders.
“The Club prays for the safety and successful rescue of all the climbers and stands in solidarity with their families and the international mountaineering community during this difficult time.”