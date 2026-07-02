The parents and grandparents of sixteen children discovered living in a run down house littered with human faeces have appeared in a US Court.

Police chiefs believe the sixteen girls and boys, ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years, had been kept in a 12-by-12-foot room in Ohio for almost four years.

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said the rural property, in the village of Hamden, Wass "disgusting" and littered with human faeces, with some children in dire need of medical help.

The children were taken to hospital, where one was placed in intensive care and two were flown to trauma centres with injuries while some have been examined and released.

“Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children,” Cain said on Wednesday.

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