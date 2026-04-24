Three men and a youth have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of destroying four Jewish community ambulances in an arson attack.

In the early hours of March 23, three people allegedly set fire to the fully stocked vehicles in north London, while a fourth waited in a blue Toyota Avensis.

The resulting blaze caused gas canisters inside the ambulances to explode, resulting in around £1 million of damage.

Nearby flats and a synagogue were also damaged by the fire, the court heard

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London.

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