Four in court over arson attack on Jewish community ambulances
The fire resulted in around £1 million of damage.
Three men and a youth have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of destroying four Jewish community ambulances in an arson attack.
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In the early hours of March 23, three people allegedly set fire to the fully stocked vehicles in north London, while a fourth waited in a blue Toyota Avensis.
The resulting blaze caused gas canisters inside the ambulances to explode, resulting in around £1 million of damage.
Nearby flats and a synagogue were also damaged by the fire, the court heard
The ambulances belonged to Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area of north London.
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Prosecutors have said they believe the incident was a targeted attack against the Jewish community.
On Friday, Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with criminal damage.
The details of the charge state that “without lawful excuse”, they destroyed four ambulances valued at over £5,000 belonging to the Hatzola charity.
It is alleged that the defendants intended to destroy or damage the property or were “reckless” as to whether it would be destroyed and life endangered.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a plea hearing on August 28 and a provisional four-week trial at the Old Bailey from January 27 next year.
Iqbal and Khan, from Leyton, east London, Atshatshi, from Dagenham, east London, and the 17-year-old boy, of dual British-Pakistani nationality, from Walthamstow, were remanded into custody.