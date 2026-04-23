Four people are in a critical condition after two trains collided in Denmark.

The collision took place about 25 miles north of the capital Copenhagen, on a line linking the towns ​of Hillerod and Kagerup.

Danish media are reporting that 17 people have been injured in total, but nobody has been trapped.

"It is two ‌local trains that have collided head-on," a spokesperson for the emergency rescue services told Reuters.

"There are injuries among the ⁠passengers. Everyone is out ​of the trains, so no ​one is trapped," ⁠the spokesperson added. "Large resources ​have been dispatched to the scene."