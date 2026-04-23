Four people critically injured in Denmark train crash
The collision took place about 25 miles north of the capital Copenhagen, on a line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup
Four people are in a critical condition after two trains collided in Denmark.
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The collision took place about 25 miles north of the capital Copenhagen, on a line linking the towns of Hillerod and Kagerup.
Danish media are reporting that 17 people have been injured in total, but nobody has been trapped.
"It is two local trains that have collided head-on," a spokesperson for the emergency rescue services told Reuters.
"There are injuries among the passengers. Everyone is out of the trains, so no one is trapped," the spokesperson added. "Large resources have been dispatched to the scene."
Greater Copenhagen Fire Department said that 50 firefighters and 15 vehicles were deployed to the scene of the incident.
Trine Egetved, mayor of the Gribskov municipality, said: "I am deeply shaken and shocked and my thoughts are with all those involved.
"The local track is used by many Gribskov citizens, employees and pupils. Emergency services are working at full pressure, and we are trying from the central team to get an overview of what has happened more accurately and make sure that everyone gets the help they need."