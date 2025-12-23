Council leaders in England have been warned not to introduce four-day working weeks.

Local government secretary Steve Reed has written to them urging them against the proposal.

But Mr Reed has warned introducing it everywhere will be considered an "indicator of failure to deliver improvements to local communities".

But a Labour source says voters deserve high standards and seeing staff working a four day week "won't cut it"

However, Lib Dem councillor Bridget Smith, who leads the South Cambridgeshire authority, told LBC in July it has massively improved productivity and saved money.

