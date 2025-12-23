Councils warned against introducing four-day working weeks by Minister
Council leaders in England have been warned not to introduce four-day working weeks.
Local government secretary Steve Reed has written to them urging them against the proposal.
But Mr Reed has warned introducing it everywhere will be considered an "indicator of failure to deliver improvements to local communities".
But a Labour source says voters deserve high standards and seeing staff working a four day week "won't cut it"
However, Lib Dem councillor Bridget Smith, who leads the South Cambridgeshire authority, told LBC in July it has massively improved productivity and saved money.
She said: "It's taken us from being a good council to being an outstanding council, because our staff are highly motivated.
"They are working much, much smarter.
"We've seen improvements across the board.
"We've saved nearly £400,000 a year because we're not paying expensive agency staff."