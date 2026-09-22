Four people have died in a house fire in Merseyside.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house in Stone Square in Bootle, Sefton, at about 3.45am on Tuesday.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle said four people had died and another person had been taken to hospital in the “intense fire which spread very rapidly”.

On Tuesday morning, the street was cordoned off by police and fire officers could be seen knocking on doors of neighbouring homes.

Fire engines could be seen arriving and leaving the scene.

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