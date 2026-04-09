Four people have died after a small boat sank in the English Channel this morning.

The boat sank off the coast of Bolougne in the early hours of this morning.

A rescue operation was launched just after 7am with reports of multiple people in the water.

Local French authorities in Calais said: "A taxiboat sinking occurred today. The situation is still being assessed and remains subject to change."

A local emergency services spokesman said: "Ambulances and police arrived on Équihen beach soon after 7.30am, when a number of bodies were found in the water. At least four deaths were quickly confirmed."