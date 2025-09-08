At least five people have been killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in the north of the city.

Authorities said 15 other people were injured with six in serious condition after the two attackers boarded the bus before opening fire with 'automatic weapons'.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour.

Police said the two attackers were "neutralised" soon after the shooting began, without elaborating.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at the scene and assessing the latest with his heads of security.