Five dead and at least 15 injured as two gunmen 'board bus and open fire on passengers' in Jerusalem
At least five people have been killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in the north of the city.
Authorities said 15 other people were injured with six in serious condition after the two attackers boarded the bus before opening fire with 'automatic weapons'.
Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour.
Police said the two attackers were "neutralised" soon after the shooting began, without elaborating.
The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at the scene and assessing the latest with his heads of security.
Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a pavement near the bus stop.
There was no immediate comment on the attack from Palestinian militant groups.
The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.
While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.