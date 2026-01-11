Two cars collided in Greater Manchester in the early hours of Sunday

Wigan Road in Bolton (FILE). Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Four people have died in a car crash in Greater Manchester.

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The driver of the Seat and two passengers, as well as the driver of the Citroen, died after the crash. Five injured passengers have been taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Police. Picture: Alamy

GMP is urging any witnesses to come forward with information. One local who witnessed the aftermath of the deadly incident told Bolton News: “I can’t believe it, I heard the loudest bang and I seen them doing CPR on the person who was in the car accident. “I seen the taxi driver’s passenger, a woman get out the taxi and there were two other people who was in the taxi unconscious.” Speaking after the crash, Councillor Ayyub Patel said: “As a councillor for Rumworth, I am deeply saddened to hear about the serious incident on Wigan Road. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the persons who have tragically lost their lives and my thoughts are with everyone affected. “I want to express my gratitude to the emergency services for their swift and professional response in such difficult circumstances. “Our community will stand together in support and we will await further updates from the authorities.”

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed four have died when a car and taxi collided in Bolton. Picture: Alamy