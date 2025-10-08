Four people have died after the top floor of a six-storey building collapsed in Madrid.

The building in central Madrid was being renovated when it crumbled, crashing onto the floors below and fatally crushing four people on Tuesday afternoon.

It took firefighters 15 hours to trawl through the rubble with the help of drones and sniffer dogs to recover the bodies from "several floors" deep inside the debris.

Three men and one woman have been confirmed dead, with another three workers injured.

One construction worker sustained a leg fracture while others were treated for injuries and shock, Madrid Emergency Services said.

Witness Milagros Garcia Benito, who works near the building, described hearing "an enormous explosion, it blew out the glass and everything".

"Lots of white dust, you couldn't see anything. Firefighters and police started arriving quickly," she told AFP.

Read more: At least 69 people dead after earthquake hits Philippines

Read more: Manhunt launched for suspected killer of 'funny and intelligent' mum, 68, found dead with head injury