Two planes are being inspected after landing in Warsaw and a third in Murcia in Spain, following a series of bomb threats to passenger aircraft.

The Government Delegate for the Region, Francisco Lucas, said on X that this was due to a ‘bomb threat’ and that the aircraft was being inspected.

Then a Ryanair jet from Manchester was forced to land at Murcia airport at 9.50am UK time - for the same reason.

The plane, from from Heathrow with 181 passengers on board was diverted to Warsaw-Modlin airport due to information about an explosive device on board.

A Polish Airlines plane from London was met by police and bomb disposal teams after carrying out an emergency landing in Poland.

Warsaw-Modlin airport later resumed normal service.

"The aircraft which was the subject of a report of a possible bomb threat, is currently being checked by the relevant services. Passengers and crew members remain in the arrivals hall to wait for further decisions," a spokesman from the airport said.

A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed earlier that the flight that landed at Modlin was a LOT flight.

A third bomb threat was also reported on an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw, which landed at Chopin airport and had already been checked, a Warsaw-Chopin airport spokesperson said, adding that the airport was continuing operations.

SAS said the aircraft landed safely in Warsaw and that its passengers had disembarked. Polish authorities said that the threat was not confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the threats were linked.

Warsaw has two airports: Chopin is within the city limits and Modlin, mostly used by budget airlines, is about 36 km (22 miles) from the capital.

Also on Tuesday, a plane flying from Israel landed at Sofia airport after a bomb threat was received by email.

Counter-terrorism units were checking the plane for possible explosive devices, BTA news agency quoted Interior Minister Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov as saying.

A Wizz Air flight from London to the Bulgarian capital Sofia was diverted to Budapest airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.