We're now four heatwaves in, and Britain finally has a chance to fix the trains, roads and water supply that keep buckling under the same pressure.

Rail lines overheat, so trains slow. Tarmac softens, so flights are delayed. Reservoirs run low, so hosepipe bans follow. The grid strains, so power comes under pressure. Too often, each is treated as a separate local issue, with a rail delay here and a water warning there, when it's much bigger than any one of them.

These aren't isolated failures. They're symptoms of the same disease, and Britain needs to stop treating them as separate infections.

The issue is not only that these systems come under pressure at the same time, but that they affect one another. If a substation trips in extreme heat, it's not just your lights that go, it can be the signalling that keeps trains moving safely, or the pumps that keep drinking water clean and flowing. On a 40-degree day, one stress point can quickly reveal how closely Britain’s infrastructure is linked.

In the last two weeks, we've seen why this matters. A major water utility paid £30.5 million after regulators found shortcomings in planning for extreme weather and maintaining its network, following outages that affected households across Kent and Sussex. Around the same time, the operator of Great Britain’s electricity grid brought in outside investigators after whistleblower allegations linked to June’s heatwave, when the grid reportedly came close to needing emergency measures to stay stable.

Two different sectors. Two different regulators. One shared lesson: infrastructure can’t be planned, funded or operated as if water, power, rail and roads are separate businesses. In practice, they rely on each other every day, especially on the hottest days.

The instinct after stories like these is to ask who’s responsible, and accountability does matter. But the better question is how Britain can spot strain earlier, understand its knock-on effects, and act before disruption reaches the public.

That is where digital twins can help. A digital twin is a live, constantly updated model of a road, rail line, power asset or water network, built from real operational data. It gives engineers a clearer view of how stress is building across a system, and how one asset may affect another, before problems become disruption. It will not stop a heatwave, but it can help the people running Britain’s infrastructure make faster, better-informed decisions as conditions change.

None of this is exotic thinking. Countries that deal with sustained heat every year, including Spain, Greece and parts of the Gulf, design for it as standard. Rail lines are laid with wider expansion gaps, so they do not buckle. Road surfaces are rated for higher temperatures. Reservoirs and grids are built with more headroom than they need in an average year, not just enough to scrape through one. Britain has treated extreme heat as a freak event for so long that much of its infrastructure was not built with that in mind. Four heatwaves in one summer should be the moment that assumption gets retired.

Britain does not simply have a heatwave problem. It has a planning opportunity to move from managing infrastructure one system at a time to understanding how it all works together. As the country goes through its fourth heatwave, the case for a systems approach is getting stronger, not as a future ambition, but as a practical step toward more resilient roads, railways, water networks and power grids.

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Nathan Marsh is Senior Vice President for EMEA at Bentley Systems.

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