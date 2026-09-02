Mother accused of murdering her newborn with boyfriend's family 'stabbed baby 15 times' before 'dumping child in outhouse', court hears
Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, Peter Horvath Snr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning charged with the murder of Baby S
Four people have appeared in court charged with murder after a newborn baby girl, named only as Baby S, was found dead with 33 wounds from 15 separate stabbings.
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Prosecutors told a district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court that the baby’s body was found on top of a washing machine in an outhouse at an address in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday.
Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, Peter Horvath Snr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning charged with the murder of Baby S.
They were remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.
Horvath Jnr, Horvath Snr and Horvathova, all of Holywell Heights, and Skopova, of Robey Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by cleaning the scene of the alleged crime.
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All the defendants are Slovakian nationals, the court heard.
A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named, appeared at the court later, in a separate hearing, charged with the same perverting the course of justice offence.
The girl sobbed in the dock as representations were made about whether she should be released on bail.
District Judge Tim Spruce decided she should be remanded in youth custody until Thursday, when she will appear at crown court with the other defendants.
Prosecutor Luke Hopkinson told Mr Spruce that the baby’s mother is the defendant Andrea Skopova.
The father is unknown, Mr Hopkinson said.
Skopova is the girlfriend of the defendant Horvath Jnr, who is the son of the other two adult defendants.
Mr Hopkinson said Horvath Jnr is not believed to be the father.
Baby S was found wrapped in a towel and in a blue bag in an outbuilding at an address in Holywell Heights.
Mr Hopkinson said she had suffered 33 wounds from 15 “separate stabbings”.The prosecutor said she suffered wounds to her “face and torso – front and back”.
A number of family members packed into the court for the nine-minute long adult defendants’ hearing, many in tears.
The four adults stood wearing identical grey t-shirts and flanked by four security guards.
Two women, aged 26 and 37, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail.