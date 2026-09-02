Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, Peter Horvath Snr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning charged with the murder of Baby S

Flowers left at the scene in Holywell Heights, Sheffield after four people appeared in court charged with murder after a newborn baby girl, named only as Baby S, was found dead with 33 wounds from 15 separate stabbings. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Four people have appeared in court charged with murder after a newborn baby girl, named only as Baby S, was found dead with 33 wounds from 15 separate stabbings.

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Prosecutors told a district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court that the baby’s body was found on top of a washing machine in an outhouse at an address in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday. Andrea Skopova, 20, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, Peter Horvath Snr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning charged with the murder of Baby S. They were remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday. Horvath Jnr, Horvath Snr and Horvathova, all of Holywell Heights, and Skopova, of Robey Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by cleaning the scene of the alleged crime. Read more: Doctor colleague of child serial killer Lucy Letby named Read more: 'Flirty' female PE teacher, 30, 'had sex with pupil, 16, while watching Wimbledon' and 'told him to call her miss', court hears

The four people were remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

All the defendants are Slovakian nationals, the court heard. A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named, appeared at the court later, in a separate hearing, charged with the same perverting the course of justice offence. The girl sobbed in the dock as representations were made about whether she should be released on bail. District Judge Tim Spruce decided she should be remanded in youth custody until Thursday, when she will appear at crown court with the other defendants. Prosecutor Luke Hopkinson told Mr Spruce that the baby’s mother is the defendant Andrea Skopova. The father is unknown, Mr Hopkinson said. Skopova is the girlfriend of the defendant Horvath Jnr, who is the son of the other two adult defendants.

Officers searched a property on Holywell Heights and found the baby. Picture: Google Maps