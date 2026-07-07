The majority of fruit picking on Britain's farms is done by seasonal workers from Central Asia.

Central Asians accounted for 78.5 per cent of all UK Seasonal Worker visas issued in 2025, compared to 7.6 percent in 2021.

The counties sending the most temporary workers are Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

The uptick in the Central Asian workforce has followed a collapse in the number of Ukrainian seasonal workers following the 2022 Russian invasion.

The country sent 19,900 seasonal workers in 2021, but by 2025 this had fallen to 530.

Read more: Asylum claims each cost the taxpayer £18.7k, according to latest Home Office figures

Read more: Asylum seekers to be moved onto more barracks as Labour ramps up attempts to close migrant hotels